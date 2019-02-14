Rain and wet snow fall on B.C.'s south coast as five to 10 centimetres predicted
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 9:03AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 14, 2019 10:37PM EST
VANCOUVER -- Rain and wet snow fell on British Columbia's south coast on Thursday evening as Environment Canada predicted five to 15 centimetres of the white stuff by early Friday.
The national weather agency had snowfall warnings in place for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands, Sunshine Coast and Fraser Valley.
Heaviest snowfall was expected Thursday evening but weather office says milder temperatures mean the snow could change to rain overnight in parts of Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands.
The agency says mixed precipitation will spread to most other south coastal regions Friday afternoon or evening.
The warnings come as public school students who have been out of school since Monday in many districts, including Greater Victoria, prepare to head back to class, although some schools in the Lower Mainland were set to be closed for professional development days.
In the Howe Sound and central coast regions, powerful winds are the problem, with the weather office warning of gusts between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Truck convoy heads to Ottawa to protest lack of pipeline progress
- Tiny homes-maker under investigation by Canada Border Services, police: sources
- 'Really special:' Antique store wants to return WW1 veteran's letter to family
- Supreme Court voyeurism decision a precedent-setting ‘no-brainer’: expert
- 'We're with you': Sting performs in 'solidarity' with GM workers in Oshawa