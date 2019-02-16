Quebecers stranded by Haitian protests expected to fly back to Canada today
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 12:53PM EST
MONTREAL - More than 100 Quebec tourists who have been trapped in Haiti due to violent street protests are expected to return to Canada today.
Helicopter evacuations began this morning to transport travellers from a resort hotel on the Caribbean country's Cote des Arcadins to the airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince.
Air Transat, which sold the tourists the vacation package, is providing the flight back to Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport that is expected to land this evening.
The airline had previously resisted calls to transport the vacationers to the airport, citing issues with both logistics and security.
Other Canadians stuck in Haiti have also been making their way to the airport by way of helicopter flights or harrowing road journeys.
Protests demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise have claimed several lives over the past week.
Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.
