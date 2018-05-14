

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Haitian-born Quebec singer Luck Mervil pleaded guilty Monday to one charge of sexual exploitation involving a 17-year-old girl.

The artist, whose actual name is Lucknerson Mervil, was arrested in 2014 and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

But they were changed to two counts of sexual exploitation and the Crown dropped one of those charges.

The crimes occurred during the first six months of 1996 when Mervil, who was 29 at the time, was in a position of authority.

"It's been almost four years that my family has been waiting and has been suffering from that," Mervil, 50, told reporters outside the courtroom.

"I know that the victim and her family have also suffered a lot from all that."

The judge issued a publication ban to prevent the victim's name from being reported along with any details which could identify her.

The woman, who appeared in court Monday, was studying dramatic art in 1996 and was not in love with Mervil, said Crown prosecutor Anne Gauvin.

Gauvin said the two had sexual intercourse without the victim's consent and were involved in sexual contact after that.

Mervil admitted he felt slightly relieved after Monday's court appearance.

"It's been long and arduous, still is, and will continue to be for sometime," he said.

When asked if he had any regrets, Mervil hinted he would have more to say Friday, when he and the victim will address the judge. The Crown and defence are also expected to make a joint sentencing recommendation.