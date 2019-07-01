Quebec police investigating after 3 kids left home alone for over 2 days
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 11:01AM EDT
SAGUENAY, Que. -- Police are investigating after three children aged 14, 11 and four were left alone in a home for more than two days in Saguenay, some 200 kilometres north of Quebec City.
The children were taken from the home Sunday night and are under the care of youth protection services.
Saguenay police say they've been unable to locate the parents, but are confident they'll be able to speak with the 35-year-old mother later today.
A woman called police Sunday night to express concern about the children, and arriving officers called social services after noticing clear signs of negligence, according to Bruno Cormier of the Saguenay police.
The children told police their parents had left Friday afternoon and promised to be home Sunday, but later called to say they wouldn't be home until Monday.
Both police and the regional youth protection agency are investigating the situation.
