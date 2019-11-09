

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The Quebec government has overturned a decision to deny a French woman her Quebec immigration documents because of a chapter in English in her PhD thesis.

Emilie Dubois says she is relieved after receiving the news late Friday from an Immigration Department official.

Dubois, a native of France whose mother tongue is French, had been denied a Quebec selection certificate after bureaucrats ruled her level of French wasn't adequate under the Quebec experience program.

Her story made headlines around the world and on Friday she was told the initial decision was overruled.

Dubois says a certificate will soon be sent that will allow her to move forward on her efforts to get permanent residency, continue to operate her own business and remain in Quebec City, where she's lived since 2012 when she moved from France to do her doctorate at Universite Laval.

Dubois hopes her case highlights problems with the way immigration decisions are made.