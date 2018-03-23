Quebec man convicted in pit-bull mauling gets four-year prison sentence
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 5:41AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 23, 2018 10:43AM EDT
LONGUEUIL, Que. -- A Quebec man whose pit bull-type dog mauled a young girl in 2015 has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Quebec court Judge Pierre Belisle handed down the sentence for Karim Jean Gilles this morning in Longueuil, south of Montreal
In convicting Jean Gilles last month, Belisle suggested the sentence would be longer than the three years the Crown recommended.
Jean Gilles was found guilty of criminal negligence causing bodily harm after the attack left the seven-year-old girl with severe damage to her face and cranium.
Crown attorney Claudie Gilbert had said Jean Gilles should be given a three-year prison term because of the extent of the girl's injuries, his prior criminal record and the fact he seemed to have no remorse or empathy.
The conviction carried a maximum 10-year prison term.
