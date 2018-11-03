

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: Story contains graphic content that may disturb readers

The body of a father of four who died Thursday after a landslide buried his excavator in a West Quebec quarry had still not been recovered Friday.

“The man that is deceased is still inside,” said Sgt. Martin Fournel with MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police in an interview at the site in Farrelton, Que. Engineers are assessing the stability of the grounds to determine if it’s safe for rescuers to move in.

Friends in Daniel Dompierre’s hometown of Bouchette, Que., confirmed his identity to CTV Ottawa, though police have yet to identify the man.

The quarry is listed to a Ronald O'Connor Construction, but requests by CTV Ottawa to speak with the owners were denied. The CNESST, a government agency that deals with workplace accidents, is conducting its own investigation.

“We’re in solution mode right now,” said Fournel, noting that engineers will assess the quarry so a team can “extract the victim as soon as possible in a safe way.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Mike Arsalides