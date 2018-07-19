Quebec authorities bust ring that targeted black bears for their gallbladders
In this June 2017 file photo, a black bear cub forages for food along a salmon stream in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 11:53AM EDT
SAGUENAY, Que. - Quebec authorities say they have cracked down on a poaching ring that allegedly killed black bears for their gallbladders and shipped the organs primarily to Asia.
Jasmin Larouche, the head of wildlife protection in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, says the ring operated in different parts of the province.
Larouche said he did not know how many gallbladders were seized.
The organ is highly coveted for the bile it contains, with some people believing it is effective in treating various illnesses as well as being an aphrodisiac.
Authorities began their operation in 2015.
The Quebec Forestry Department estimates about 60 people were involved in the ring and that they face a total of 121 charges.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Quebec authorities bust ring that targeted black bears for their gallbladders
- Ont. minister criticized for saying he wore bulletproof vest in Toronto neighbourhood
- 'Heaven gained some angels': Parents of 5 killed in Ont. crash
- Senior in critical condition after SUV smashes into restaurant
- Decision in Dellen Millard murder trial expected in September: judge