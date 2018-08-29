Powerful storm flattens barns, floods streets in eastern Ontario
Two barns in Smith's Falls were completely flattened when a powerful storm swept through eastern Ontario on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. (Source: Rebecca McGovern)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:56PM EDT
The sky darkened as a powerful thunderstorm pummeled parts of eastern Ontario Wednesday afternoon, downing trees, flooding streets and, in one case, destroying two barns.
Tornado warnings were issued, but later lifted, across the region, including Ottawa South, Richmond, Metcalfe, Perth, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Prescott, Russell, Maxville and Alexandria. Damaging winds up to 110 km/h were reported, though it’s unclear if any tornadoes touched down.
In Smith’s Falls, a community about 77 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, two barns were flattened during the storm. Rebecca McGovern, who lives near the wreckage, told CTV Ottawa that it looked like a tornado passed through. Environment Canada has not confirmed the event.
Cattle inside the barn are OK, McGovern said.
Environment Canada issued a number of severe weather alerts across the region, including warnings about thunderstorms, powerful winds and possible tornadoes. The warnings were all lifted by 3 p.m.
Social media users shared photos and videos of the extreme conditions.
BREAKING: correction this viewer video from Celine Paquette is St. Isidore as storm blew in. Looks like a snow storm. More @ctvottawa at 5 and 6 #storm pic.twitter.com/gzNk8mSHEG— CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) August 29, 2018
BREAKING: Here's the video from #SmithsFalls aftermath of storm. Two barns completely destroyed @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/tFfjFQYiXV— Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) August 29, 2018
BREAKING: Incredible pictures from @ctvottawa viewer Rebecca McGovern from #SmithsFalls her neighbours barns completely flattened. Cattle inside ok. She tells us it looked like a #tornado, that is unconfirmed by @environmentca pic.twitter.com/UxQZduIp0p— Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) August 29, 2018
Here's a photo of the damage of the storm.— Hydro Embrun (@Hydro_Embrun) August 29, 2018
Voici une photo du dommage de la tempête. pic.twitter.com/veNq0SLsYW
Flooded street in Barrhaven#storm #ottnews #ottawa #weatherwarnings pic.twitter.com/q4rMogjVGX— John Crupi (@johncrupictv) August 29, 2018
