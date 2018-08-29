

The sky darkened as a powerful thunderstorm pummeled parts of eastern Ontario Wednesday afternoon, downing trees, flooding streets and, in one case, destroying two barns.

Tornado warnings were issued, but later lifted, across the region, including Ottawa South, Richmond, Metcalfe, Perth, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Prescott, Russell, Maxville and Alexandria. Damaging winds up to 110 km/h were reported, though it’s unclear if any tornadoes touched down.

In Smith’s Falls, a community about 77 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, two barns were flattened during the storm. Rebecca McGovern, who lives near the wreckage, told CTV Ottawa that it looked like a tornado passed through. Environment Canada has not confirmed the event.

Cattle inside the barn are OK, McGovern said.

Environment Canada issued a number of severe weather alerts across the region, including warnings about thunderstorms, powerful winds and possible tornadoes. The warnings were all lifted by 3 p.m.

Social media users shared photos and videos of the extreme conditions.

