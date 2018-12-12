Police watchdog to release results of review of Thunder Bay force
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 7:12AM EST
A police watchdog is set to release the results today of its systemic review of how a northern Ontario force deals with Indigenous people.
The Office of the Independent Police Review Director began its probe of the Thunder Bay Police Service in November 2016.
Director Gerry McNeilly says Indigenous leaders sounded alarm bells about the way police investigated the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous people in the city.
He says they reported that officers devalued Indigenous lives, reflected differential treatment and exhibited behaviour based on racist attitudes.
McNeilly's investigation focused on existing policies, practices and attitudes of city police as they relate to Indigenous missing persons and death investigations.
He also probed whether those policies are followed.
