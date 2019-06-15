Police watchdog investigating officer-involved shooting death of 48-year-old man
TECUMSEH, Ont. - The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 48-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Tecumseh, Ont.
Provincial police say they responded to a disturbance in the town east of Windsor at about 9 p.m. Friday.
They say an officer and a member of the public were injured during the investigation, and both were taken to hospital.
OPP say the civilian was pronounced dead while the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they reported the incident to the Special Investigations Unit, which has invoked its mandate.
The SIU says in a tweet that it will release more information later today.
