Police seek woman in theft of US$17,500 Yoko Ono rock from Toronto museum
Police in Toronto are looking for a female suspect in the theft of a rock inscribed with the words "love yourself," by artist Yoko Ono.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 7, 2018 4:10PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 8, 2018 9:05AM EDT
Toronto police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a rock with an inscription from Japanese artist Yoko Ono that was valued at US$17,500.
Police allege that last month, a woman entered the Gardiner Museum in Toronto and stole the rock.
Police spokesman Gary Long says the theft was possible because Ono designed the exhibit as an interactive piece.
The rock was one of many that were laid out to resemble a riverbed in the exhibit.
Each of the rocks features an inscription from Ono, and the stolen rock had "love yourself" written on it.
"People can actually go up and interact with it, pick up the rock, say a prayer, meditate, that sort of thing, and then put the rock back," Long says, adding that it's unusual to deal with thefts from museums because exhibits generally aren't interactive and have barriers protecting them.
"I guess this is something that Yoko Ono believes in, the interactive part of it," he says. "So it's an unusual circumstance."
The suspect has been described as 55-60 years of age, 5-foot-4, wearing a black coat, a red scarf with black stripes, black pants, a black hat and black shoes.
Police are asking anyone with more information about the theft to reach out.
Female sought in Theft Over $5000 investigation. Mon. Mar. 12, at 5:35 p.m., at the Gardiner Museum located at 111 Queen's Park. She allegedly stole a rock on display of an art exhibit.
