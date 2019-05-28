

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly took upskirt images of a woman shopping at a store north of Toronto.

A woman was shopping at a store on Bass Pro Mills Drive in Vaughan April 20, when the alleged incident occurred.

According to York Regional Police, while the woman was browsing items on a shelf, she noticed a man kneeling down next to her, with a cellphone in his hand.

Police said the victim believes the man took a photo or video up her skirt before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as Asian, believed to be 25 to 35 years old, short with black hair. He was wearing glasses, a beige jacket with blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7459, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.