

CTVNews.ca Staff





An unidentified man is accused of sexually assaulting three girls under the age of seven in apartment building stairwells in southern Ontario, and police have released an artist’s sketch of the suspect in hopes of tracking him down.

The three incidents all took place in Waterloo region and date back to 2013. Police say DNA evidence has linked all three incidents, and investigators are concerned that there could be more victims.

Most recently, a four-year-old girl was playing at an apartment building common area on July 6 when police say a man approached her and sexually assaulted her inside a stairwell. Surveillance camera footage released by police shows the suspect walking down the street wearing in a white baseball cap.

Police believe the same suspect was involved in a similar incident two years ago. In that incident, police say a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a different apartment building in the same neighbourhood in October 2017.

The oldest incident, from 2013, involved a four-year-old girl in Waterloo who police say was approached by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday police released an artist’s rendering of the suspect. Police described the suspect as a white man with blonde hair, believed to be between five-foot-ten and six feet tall with a medium build.

Police have not identified the suspect and are warning parents to be careful when supervising children.

“Waterloo Regional Police are urging the person responsible for these assaults to come forward by contacting investigators or reporting to any police division,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information in connection to these incidents is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.