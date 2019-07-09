

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV News Kitchener's Heather Senoran





A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted while playing at an apartment building in Kitchener, Ont., and ended up in hospital.

Waterloo Regional police have made no arrests in connection with the attack, which they say happened around 8 p.m. Saturday.

They are looking for one suspect, who they describe as a 5’10” to 6’ tall white man with a medium build. He was seen wearing a grey striped T-shirt and a white baseball hat.

The attack is alleged to have occurred in a common area of the apartment complex. Police have not disclosed whether that area was inside or outside the building.

Donna Haddock, who lives across the street, told CTV News Kitchener that she witnessed “a lot of police” and an ambulance outside the building Saturday night, and saw a young girl on a stretcher.

The girl was taken to hospital and later released, police said.

The attack happened on Brybeck Crescent, a dense residential street a little more than one kilometre from Patricia Avenue, which was the site of a similar unsolved attack nearly two years ago.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the stairwell of an apartment building on Patricia Avenue as she returned from playing outside.

Police said in 2018 that they had used DNA evidence to connect the attack on Patricia to one that occurred in 2013 on Barrie Place in Waterloo, Ont. – approximately five kilometres from Patricia and six from Brybeck.

The case on Barrie also involved a report of a sexual assault in a stairwell, this one involving a four-year-old girl who was on her way into the building.

Investigators are looking into whether the most recent attack is linked to the other two, although police said Monday that it is too soon to tell if there is any connection.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who has information that could help them identify the suspect.