Police say elderly man dies in hospital nearly 2 weeks after hit-and-run
A vehicle wanted in connection with a now fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough on Sept. 26 is shown in this surveillance camera image.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 2:40PM EDT
Toronto police say an elderly man has died in hospital nearly two weeks after an alleged hit-and-run.
Police say the 79-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the city's east end around 9 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Police say the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
They say he died in hospital on Saturday.
Police released an image of the vehicle that fled the scene, but they say the suspect still hasn't be identified.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man accused of kicking anti-abortion protester arrested in Toronto
- 'Enormous strain': 111 cats surrendered by one owner to B.C. SPCA
- N.B. couple butting heads with town over pet goats
- Man arrested after couch set on fire at B.C. police building
- Police say elderly man dies in hospital nearly 2 weeks after hit-and-run