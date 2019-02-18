

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police have renewed an appeal for information about a man who disappeared more than 25 years ago.

John Leonard was 49 when he was last seen more than a quarter of a century ago in 1992.

Leonard is the first case in a new weekly initiative by the force’s missing person unit to publicize Toronto’s 600 historic cases dating back to 1944.

“We review them on a constant basis, we’re still looking for them,” Det. Mary Vruna, head of the MPU, told CTVNews.ca.

“In some cases people don’t want to be found.”

Vruna said some missing persons may not want to be reunited with their families, but the force could let relatives know they are still alive.

She assured those missing people that the police are bound by confidentiality and have a duty to make sure they are safe.

“We can let family know they are still alive, but we won’t give information out if they don’t want,” Vruna said.

Toronto also has 76 cases of unidentified human remains dating back to 1953.

Leonard was last seen on Friday, May 8, 1992, at around 12:30 p.m. when he borrowed a friend’s vehicle.

The vehicle was located the same evening in the parking lot of Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Leonard is 5’10”, 179 pounds, of thin build, with blond hair and blue eyes.

His case is also featured on Canada's missing persons website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7411 or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).