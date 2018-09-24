Police officer rescues little pig found hoofing down Toronto-area highway
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 4:30PM EDT
VAUGHAN, Ont. - Police say the photo was "too cute not to share."
York regional police tweeted a photo Monday of an officer holding a young pig found wandering along a major highway north of Toronto late last Friday morning.
They say the little piggy was spotted hoofing it down Highway 400 in Vaughan, Ont.
Another photo shows the little pig peeking up from the floor in the back of a police cruiser.
Const. Laura Nicolle says it's not known where the pig came from.
It is now in the care of an animal shelter.
TOO CUTE NOT TO SHARE - Despite the predictable cop/pig jokes we'll receive, this cute little piggy was rescued by one of our officers on Friday morning when it was spotted hoofing it down S/B Hwy 400, in the area of Hwy 407. It was taken to a local animal shelter to be cared for pic.twitter.com/HFDswxuU3J— York Regional Police (@YRP) September 24, 2018
