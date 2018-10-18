Police launch new search in case of Ont. girl who disappeared in 1963
Noreen Greenley disappeared from Bowmanville in 1963. (Durham Regional Police)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 10:43AM EDT
A cold case more than half a century old brought police investigators to a rural area northeast of Toronto on Thursday.
Durham region police investigators were at a rural property near Bowmanville, Ont., looking into the disappearance of Noreen Greenley.
Greenley was last seen Sept 14, 1963, in Bowmanville. She was 13 years old. Her disappearance has never been solved.
The search was the result of “new information” suggesting evidence related to Greenley’s disappearance may have been buried on the property, police said.
An excavator was seen digging a large hole near a clump of trees Thursday morning as police officers watched on.
