

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy whose body was discovered near a park west of Toronto.

The body was found near Meadow Park in Mississauga, Ont. just before 8 a.m., according to Peel Regional Police.

Investigators have released few details about the case, but confirmed the boy’s death is being considered a homicide.

Police said their homicide and missing persons bureau is currently investigating and they will provide an update later on Friday.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday.