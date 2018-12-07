Police investigating murder of 14-year-old boy near park west of Toronto
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 12:22PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 7, 2018 12:23PM EST
Police are investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy whose body was discovered near a park west of Toronto.
The body was found near Meadow Park in Mississauga, Ont. just before 8 a.m., according to Peel Regional Police.
Investigators have released few details about the case, but confirmed the boy’s death is being considered a homicide.
Police said their homicide and missing persons bureau is currently investigating and they will provide an update later on Friday.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday.
