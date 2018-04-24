

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A Montreal-area police officer is among more than 60 people arrested in a wide-ranging crackdown on the Hells Angels and their associates for alleged drug-related activities.

Provincial police say they've dismantled three narcotics sales networks from the leadership right down to the distributors.

They estimate the networks had made $10 million over eight months trafficking cocaine and synthetic drugs.

Some of the accused are also charged with fentanyl and cannabis trafficking.

Police say all of those arrested were either members or associates of the biker gang with the exception of a municipal police officer from Repentigny who allegedly acted as a courier for the Hells members.

As many as 16 other people are being sought after raids conducted in more than 20 municipalities in Quebec and New Brunswick.

Authorities say those targeted in the raids included the four bosses who allegedly oversaw three different Hells chapters.

Tuesday's arrests followed raids that took place in January and February.