Quebec police target alleged members of organized crime in raids
Police watch as members of the Hell's Angels motorcycle gang arrive at the White Rock chapter's property in Langley, B.C., on July 25, 2008. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 9:49AM EDT
MONTREAL -- More than 100 police officers targeted residences and vehicles belonging to alleged members of organized crime this morning, as well as a Hells Angels bunker south of Montreal.
Quebec provincial police say the raids were in and and around Montreal as well as in the Outaouais area in western Quebec.
No arrests were expected.
Police say they raided nine residences and 10 vehicles as part of a crackdown on alleged drug trafficking.
