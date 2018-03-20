

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- More than 100 police officers targeted residences and vehicles belonging to alleged members of organized crime this morning, as well as a Hells Angels bunker south of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the raids were in and and around Montreal as well as in the Outaouais area in western Quebec.

No arrests were expected.

Police say they raided nine residences and 10 vehicles as part of a crackdown on alleged drug trafficking.