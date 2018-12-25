

The Canadian Press





NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- Police in New Westminster, B.C., got a lost dog home just in time for Christmas dinner.

A Twitter post from the police department says the dog that was found in the 400-block of Third Street on Christmas is now reunited with its owners.

The black-and-white furry canine had no identification tags but had an anti-bark collar.

Police are thanking people for their help in getting the pooch home.