NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- Police in New Westminster, B.C., got a lost dog home just in time for Christmas dinner.
A Twitter post from the police department says the dog that was found in the 400-block of Third Street on Christmas is now reunited with its owners.
The black-and-white furry canine had no identification tags but had an anti-bark collar.
Police are thanking people for their help in getting the pooch home.
This dog was found in the 400 blk 3rd St #newwest Help us find the owners! Give us a call at 604-525-5411 and quote file number 18-24409 if you know the owner. No ID tages, but has an anti-bark collar on. pic.twitter.com/Kcu1RPq9mS— New West Police (@NewWestPD) December 25, 2018
