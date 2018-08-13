Police hand out 300 tickets at Hells Angels weekend biker gathering in Quebec
A member of the Hells Angels arrives for a national gathering in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, Que., Friday, August 10, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 9:45AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police say they handed out more than 300 tickets during a weekend Hells Angels biker gathering that was largely incident-free.
Police say about 500 people passed through checkpoints, including some 300 biker gang members who set up near St-Charles-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montreal.
The full-patch Hells members and their associates were in the rural Quebec town for the biker gang's annual Canada Run, which takes place in a different province each year.
Police say most of the tickets were for minor road safety infractions such as riding without a helmet or riding on the shoulder.
A 52-year-old biker from Ontario was arrested for uttering threats against a police officer during a checkpoint.
Police spokesman Guy Lapointe said the weekend event went off relatively well from the perspective of authorities in that order was maintained and the law respected.
"The vast majority of individuals who participated in the event collaborated," Lapointe said late Sunday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man charged in death of woman in Toronto's gay village denied bail
- Fredericton gunman wounded by police in abdomen: court document
- Three people injured after shooting at Toronto gas station: police
- Still-growing memorial shows support for Fredericton police
- Police hand out 300 tickets at Hells Angels weekend biker gathering in Quebec