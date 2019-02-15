OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that, if Scott Brison had not stepped down from cabinet, "Jody Wilson-Raybould would still be minister of justice and attorney general."

Trudeau’s remarks come after reports that the Prime Minister's Office allegedly tried to influence Wilson-Raybould to ask prosecutors to strike a deal with the Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, which is facing corruption charges. Shortly after being shuffled to the Veterans Affairs file, Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet.

She made no mention of the prime minister in her resignation letter and said she would seek legal counsel on whether she can speak publicly about SNC-Lavalin.

Trudeau would not confirm whether the SNC-Lavalin allegations had anything to do with Wilson-Raybould being shuffled out of the justice portfolio.

"There are always a wide range of factors that go into making that decision," he said. "If Scott Brison had not stepped down suddenly over the Christmas break there would not have been a cabinet shuffle a number of weeks ago and Jody Wilson-Raybould would still be attorney general and minister of justice."

Wilson-Raybould has yet to publicly share the catalyst for her stepping down.

In her resignation letter she said, "we must stand together for the values that Canada is built on, and which are the foundation for our future."