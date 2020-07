OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denying any direction or attempt to influence from him or his office in the WE Charity affair, telling MPs during his rare and ongoing parliamentary committee appearance that he put off a key cabinet decision on allowing WE Charity to run the now-likely cancelled $912 million student volunteer grant program after he learned the organization was involved.

“WE Charity received no preferential treatment, not from me, not from anyone else. The public service recommended WE Charity, and I did absolutely nothing to influence that recommendation… When I learned that WE Charity was recommended, and pushed back,” Trudeau said.

In his opening remarks, Trudeau said that he and his chief of staff Katie Telford first became aware that WE Charity was formally being put forward as the best pick for the $912 million student volunteer grant program on May 8, hours before cabinet was supposed to decide on allowing them to administer the program, and he moved the item off the agenda so further scrutiny could be made on the deal.

Scroll down or click here for our live blog of Trudeau's testimony

Reading on an app? Tap here for full experience

“We both felt that we needed more time before this item was presented to cabinet, trying to consider and understand the reasons behind the proposal that WE Charity deliver the program. On that issue we had several questions that we wanted answer, particularly given my specific expertise in youth issues,” Trudeau said, adding that he was aware of the WE connections to his government would be closely scrutinized so he wanted to make sure the public service backed up their recommendation that it was WE or nothing. That assertion came on May 21, Trudeau told MPs.

“We wanted to make sure that the process and decision were the best possible in the circumstances,” Trudeau said. “This wasn’t an easy decision, we knew the urgency.”

However, the prime minister has also informed MPs that given the ongoing controversy, the student volunteerism program is “unlikely” to get off the ground this summer. After WE backed away from the deal a month ago, it was put back in the hands of the public service and it’s yet to be re-launched.

“Getting young people to serve has been a goal of mine well before I ever got into politics, so I deeply regret how this has unfolded,” he said.

The prime minister began his testimony saying that in drafting the now-controversial program, time was of the essence, and a priority that superseded perfection. He had hoped the existing Canada Service Corps would be able to scale up and run the program, but the public service told him that was not possible, to his disappointment.

Trudeau said that until May 8 he had not spoken with any of his staff about WE, nor had he spoken to WE Charity officials about the program. It went through the cabinet COVID-19 committee on May 5, but Trudeau was not involved.

He also testified that while he was aware of aspects of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s connections to the charity, he was not aware of the extent of it.

Trudeau is now fielding a barrage of questions on what he knew when, and his family’s involvement with WE Charity.

Opposition MPs had asked for Trudeau to stay for three hours, but he has agreed to appear for an hour and a half, before the House of Commons Finance Committee, through the new normal, a virtual committee meeting over Zoom.

Telford will appear after her boss for two hours to discuss what conflict of interest concerns, if any, the Prime Minister’s Office had in outsourcing this massive and since-halted summer aid program.

The suggestion to stay longer comes after the four-hour appearance of WE co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger on Tuesday, when the brothers denied they were chosen to run the program because of any political connections and offered several new details about the entire affair, including denying a string of reported accusations of improper conduct within their self-described “labyrinth” organization.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

The entire affair centres around the Canada Student Service Grant, which was first announced in late April, offering students $1,000 for every 100 hours of volunteer work on COVID-19-focused community projects over the summer.

It was late June when Trudeau announced WE would be running the program, but by early July they had pulled out amid questions about nearly $300,000 in payments to Trudeau’s mother, brother, and his wife, for speaking engagements with the charity over the years. WE's co-founders later confirmed that thousands more had been paid in expense reimbursements to the three for their appearances.

In the month that has passed since the program was put on ice, revelation after revelation has kept the scandal alive, while the program remained halted. From the $43.5 million that WE was set to receive to run the program and the advanced work they were doing before the ink was dry on the deal, to the involvement of Morneau in the student grant program’s infancy, his daughters’ ties to the charity, and his family’s past “complimentary” WE trips, for which he just recently reimbursed the charity more than $41,000.

Both Trudeau and Morneau were at the cabinet table and did not recuse themselves when the student grant program was being discussed. For that, they have both offered apologies and pledged to be more proactive in recusing themselves going forward to avoid the same mistake.

WHAT OPPOSITION WANTS TO HEAR

In setting up their expectations for the much-anticipated summer sit down with the prime minister, opposition MPs said all they want is the truth, which Trudeau has said is that public servants with the Department of Employment and Social Development suggested WE was the best and only group capable of executing the massive program.

“The evidence has suggested it's beyond just the prime minister… So, we need to know the truth, we need to know who's exactly involved, and really Canadians want to know,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said on Wednesday. “It looks like Prime Minister Trudeau and the Liberal government behind closed doors have been working to give millions of dollars to their close friends.”

And if they don’t feel like they’ve gotten the full disclosure from Trudeau today, the Conservatives have already threatened to call him back in the months ahead.

Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said that his MPs will have a series of questions for Trudeau to answer, including why WE was chosen despite the internal issues the charity was reportedly facing, the total extent of payments and involvement his family has had with WE over the years, and whether any of his Liberal caucus mates have asked him to resign.

“Conservatives are focused on getting the truth,” Scheer said. “If Justin Trudeau can’t provide simple, clear, direct answers to simple, clear, direct questions, if he can't say ‘no’, we could only conclude that the answer is yes.”

OTHER PROBES CONTINUE

In addition to the finance committee probe, two other House committees have agreed to take up studies into various aspects of the controversy, including looking into the Conflict of Interest Act aspect of the scandal and whether changes are needed to put up stronger conflict of interest shields in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has already launched investigations into possible conflict of interest code breaches by Morneau and Trudeau for not recusing themselves from the cabinet discussions about outsourcing the grant program to WE, given their close family ties.

On Wednesday evening, Dion’s office confirmed it has expanded its probe of Morneau to include the committee revelations from the finance minister about his family’s gifted travel.

The conflict of interest rules prohibit federal public office holders or members of their family from accepting “any gift or other advantage, including from a trust, that might reasonably be seen to have been given to influence the public office holder in the exercise of an official power, duty or function.”

This is the third time the prime minister has been investigated for possible ethics breaches. In the first two instances — his Aga Khan private island vacation and the SNC-Lavalin scandal — he was found to have broken the rules.