

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON - A Delta jet slid off a runway at Saskatoon's airport Friday morning.

Airport president and CEO Stephen Maybury says the aircraft was taxiing when it "lost directional control" during "rapidly changing weather conditions," which he described as windy, with icing.

Maybury says none of the 74 passengers or four crew were hurt.

They were able to use stairs to leave the plane and were bussed back to the terminal.

The plane was headed to Minneapolis.

Maybury says the runway has been closed until the jet can be towed, but the airport's main runway is still operating.