

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ted Raymond





Ottawa city council will vote on a motion whether to approve the proposed additions to famed Chateau Laurier hotel on Wednesday.

Last year, Larco Investments, who owns the Chateau, was granted a heritage permit to build upon the site. Five designs have been presented to the city but all of them have been met with strong opposition from the public.

So Ottawa Coun. Mathieu Fleury put forth a motion for the city to repeal that permit itself.

If they approve the motion, it would force architects to head back to the drawing board for the sixth time, delaying the project once again.

If they vote to repeal the permit, the decision could cost city taxpayers upwards of $200,000 in legal fees, the city’s top lawyer told CTV News Ottawa.

In a letter to the mayor and city councillors, lead architect Peter Clewes wrote, “while the public debate has been passionate, it is important to understand that there is a process of engagement and review that has been followed.”

Council will meet at 1:00 p.m.