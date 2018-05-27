Ottawa seniors' residence evacuated due to fire; 1 taken to hospital
Ottawa firefighters battle a blaze at a seniors' residence during the early hours of May 27, 2018. (@OFSFirePhoto/Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 4:53PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Emergency services in Ottawa are responding to an early-morning fire at a seniors' residence that forced more than 70 people from their homes.
A statement from Ottawa Fire Services says they received 911 calls reporting the fire early Sunday morning.
Paramedics in the city say 71 residents were examined, one of whom was taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation.
They say paramedics are establishing lists of medications residents need, and firefighters will retrieve them from the building.
Officials say a fire inspector is responding to scene to determine the cause of the blaze.
Quick work by Ottawa firefighters has confined to fire to the common area linking 1 and 3 Meridian Place. The fire is under control and no injuries have been reported. #ottnews #Ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/uZfR2iPEra— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 27, 2018
