

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Emergency services in Ottawa are responding to an early-morning fire at a seniors' residence that forced more than 70 people from their homes.

A statement from Ottawa Fire Services says they received 911 calls reporting the fire early Sunday morning.

Paramedics in the city say 71 residents were examined, one of whom was taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

They say paramedics are establishing lists of medications residents need, and firefighters will retrieve them from the building.

Officials say a fire inspector is responding to scene to determine the cause of the blaze.