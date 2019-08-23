

Adam Frisk, CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Ottawa have laid criminal charges against the OC Transpo driver who allegedly crashed a city double-decker bus into a station overhang in January, killing three people and injuring 23 others.

Ottawa Police Service announced Friday that Aissatou Diallo has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Interim Chief Bell says this was an extremely complex investigation, with roughly 100 interviews. He says they wanted to do a very detailed investigation and that took time. — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) August 23, 2019

Police said the 42-year-old driver turned herself into police Friday morning and was released on a promise to appear in court next month, police said in a statement.

The charges stem from the January 11 collision that killed Bruce Thomlinson, 56, Judy Booth, 57 and Anja Van Beek, 65, after the bus slammed into a metal overhang at the city’s Westboro station.

Officer says police determined about a week ago that charges would be laid. — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) August 23, 2019

The bus was travelling on an express route from the downtown core to the Ottawa suburb of Kanata, where the bus slammed into the overhang, ripping through the upper level of the bus, crushing several seats, killing the federal government civil servants.

More to come.