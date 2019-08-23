Ottawa bus driver charged in crash that left 3 people dead, 23 injured
A double-decker city bus that struck a transit shelter at the start of the afternoon rush hour on Friday, remains in place at Westboro Station in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Adam Frisk, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 11:49AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 23, 2019 11:57AM EDT
Police in Ottawa have laid criminal charges against the OC Transpo driver who allegedly crashed a city double-decker bus into a station overhang in January, killing three people and injuring 23 others.
Ottawa Police Service announced Friday that Aissatou Diallo has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Police said the 42-year-old driver turned herself into police Friday morning and was released on a promise to appear in court next month, police said in a statement.
The charges stem from the January 11 collision that killed Bruce Thomlinson, 56, Judy Booth, 57 and Anja Van Beek, 65, after the bus slammed into a metal overhang at the city’s Westboro station.
The bus was travelling on an express route from the downtown core to the Ottawa suburb of Kanata, where the bus slammed into the overhang, ripping through the upper level of the bus, crushing several seats, killing the federal government civil servants.
More to come.
