OPP rescue child locked in hot car; woman charged
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 11:48AM EDT
TEMISKAMING SHORES, Ont. -- Provincial police say a woman has been charged after officers rescued a child locked in a hot car.
Police say they received a call Wednesday afternoon reporting a small child locked in a vehicle in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.
When officers arrived, they were told the child had been in the vehicle for approximately 20 minutes.
The officers broke a window and rescued the child from what they described as "extreme heat."
The child was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
A 20-year-old woman is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life and is to appear in court in Haileybury, Ont., on July 24.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Crown to oppose release of man accused of aggravated sexual assault
- 'Very big shock:' Nunavut man killed by polar bear while protecting his children
- RCMP move pipeline protesters hanging from Vancouver bridge
- Police find more remains linked to Bruce McArthur investigation
- Not lovin' it: Ontario man calls 911 over allegedly cold McDonald's food