Ontario will cut government-run travel insurance program: minister
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 1:37PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario is moving ahead with a plan to scrap a provincial program that offers basic out-of-country travel insurance.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the Progressive Conservative government has decided to make the change after holding a six-day public consultation that ended Tuesday.
The program currently covers out-of-country inpatient services to a maximum of $400 per day for a higher level of care, such as intensive care, as well up to $50 per day for emergency outpatient services, and doctor services.
Elliott says the program's administrative costs are too high and the level of coverage too low to help travellers who already largely depend on private travel insurance.
She says a broader public outreach effort will be needed to remind travellers to purchase health insurance before they leave the country.
Opposition politicians have said ending the program will hurt snowbirds and frequent travellers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario father acquitted of critically injuring month-old daughter
- Ontario's transportation minister raises possibility of higher speed limits
- 'We were very close': Mother tells murder trial about last time she saw daughter
- Man challenges Ontario pot rules, says they exclude those with disabilities
- Mom of three kids killed by drunk driver outraged by impaired driving arrests