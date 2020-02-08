TORONTO -- Volunteers in the small town of Trenton, Ont., are pitching in to make a group of Canadian evacuees from Wuhan, China, feel welcome as they begin two weeks of quarantine at a military base.

On Friday, two planes carrying 215 people evacuated from the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak arrived at the Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario.

None of those evacuees are currently showing any symptoms of the illness, officials confirmed Saturday.

The people of Trenton say they are proud to be a part of an effort to make a temporary home for the evacuees.

Volunteer Brian Irvine is cooking lunch and dinner for the 35 Red Cross workers. The organization is on site to provide ongoing support, such as wellness checks and referrals.

“They’re putting their life on hold to come here and spend time with quarantined people so they deserve a good meal,” Irvine told CTV News.

A grocery store is also preparing and sending cookie care packages to the children who are in quarantine. Thirty-four minors were onboard the Canadian government-charted flight that landed on Friday.

Baker Elizabeth Upenette said it’s one way to show “love and support” for the evacuees.

“You’re home, you’re on Canadian soil, you’re safe,” she said.

Back at the base, evacuees are allowed to go outside up to four times a day and are encouraged to stay two metres away from each other.

The individuals in quarantine are subject to daily health checks and must wear medical masks when they are outside their motel rooms.

Anyone who exhibits symptoms will be transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

For Michael Schellenberg and his family, it’s an opportunity to spend some quality time together.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time with our son and watch a lot of movies,” he said.

Mainland China’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 811, which surpasses the total number of fatalities worldwide from the SARS outbreak in 2002 to 2003.

Another flight carrying Canadians from Wuhan is scheduled to depart on Monday.