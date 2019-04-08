Ontario to legalize tailgate parties; amendment to be introduced in budget
Fans tailgate before Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 11:35AM EDT
TORONTO -- Sports fans in Ontario will soon be able to have a drink and tailgate before a game.
The government will announce in its budget this week that it will legalize the practice often seen in parking lots at sporting events in the United States.
Premier Doug Ford's executive director of strategic communications tweeted that the change means the government is treating adults like adults.
Tailgating parties will be made possible by amending a regulation that sets out the terms for special occasion liquor permits.
Any parking lot or venue within a reasonable distance from a major sports complex, such as Toronto's Rogers Centre or Scotiabank Arena, would be able to apply for the permit.
Permit holders would also be able to sell alcohol on their property.
The news comes after thousands of teachers and supporters descended on the legislature over the weekend to protest education changes, including larger high school class sizes.
