Quebec ticket takes Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 29 will be approximately $26 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 7:32AM EST
TORONTO -- It will certainly be a holiday season to remember for someone in Quebec.
That's where the winning ticket for the enormous $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold.
There were also 32 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 16 of them were claimed by a total of 21 winning tickets -- which means some will be shared.
