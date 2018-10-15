

CTVNews.ca Staff





With the legalization of cannabis just two days away, the Ontario government has launched a campaign to educate Ontarians about important information about the drug, including potential health effects, and where and when it can legally be purchased and used.

“We can’t just legislate, we have to educate,” Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney told CTV’s Your Morning.

To that end, the government has launched an advertising campaign, looking to “educate and communicate” important facts about marijuana use in the province.

Ads have been rolling out since last week, but with legalization only days away, some, like the provincial Opposition, are wondering if the government’s campaign isn’t too little too late.

“We want to get the messaging right,” Mulroney said. “We need to be able to answer those basic questions.”

She says that the government has been working with several ministries to ensure that the awareness campaign hits several key points to ensure safety on the roads and in communities.

The ads, which have a focus on social responsibility, address common questions and concerns about marijuana use once legalized.

“Cannabis – can I use it if I’m under 19?” one ad reads. “No. You must be 19+ to buy, use, or have recreational cannabis.”

“Cannabis – can I smoke it anywhere?” another asks. “No. There are places you can’t smoke cannabis, like near playgrounds, schools, or in a car.”

The ads pose and answer questions like these, providing details about the specific legalities of the situation, covering topics like where marijuana can be legally purchased, the short and long-term health effects of use and addiction concerns.

The ad campaign will play on television, online, and on university and college campuses, trying to reach younger audiences.

The ads are only a part of the education process, the government stresses, with parents needing to play a role in teaching their children about safe use of marijuana.

“Parents have to have conversations about the health and social risks,” Mulroney said. “Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s safe to consume.”

Mulroney’s point may be strengthened by a recent Ipsos poll, which found that 1.9 million Canadians have gotten behind the wheel while high.

It’s something the government is trying to combat, introducing strict penalties for drivers who get behind the wheel while under the influence back in July, with more to come.

Mulroney says that the will be a zero tolerance policy for youth drivers, novice drivers, and commercial drivers, with very high penalties for drivers who fail field tests.

The new penalties added to the Highway Traffic Act result in an immediate 3-day license suspension, which cannot be appealed.

And in January of next year, penalties will be put into place, which impose an additional fine for offenders.

The fines will range from $250 for a first time offender in the legal warning range to $550 for being over the legal limit or refusing to take the test.

As of October 17, cannabis will be legal for purchase and possession of up to 30 grams for anyone over the age of 19.

Unlike other provinces, Ontario’s sales will be limited to online-only for now, with brick-and-mortar stores planned to be ready for April of next year.