Ontario Premier Doug Ford marches in York Region Pride parade
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to journalists to share his achievements in government, in Toronto, on Friday June 7, 2019, on the one year anniversary of him taking office. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 15, 2019 4:24PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 15, 2019 8:00PM EDT
NEWMARKET, Ont. -- Premier Doug Ford marched in the York Region Pride parade today with officers from the local police service.
Ford's involvement in the event comes after he said last week that he would participate in some Pride month events.
But the premier has said he won't go to the Toronto Pride parade because of a decision to prevent uniformed police officers from marching in it.
Uniformed officers were first banned from that parade in 2017 over concerns of racial profiling.
Ford has also said he has no problem going to Pride events and that they are a great boost to the economy.
The premier's office confirmed today that Ford participated in the York event in Newmarket, Ont.
Proud to be marching with @YRP in York Pride Parade @fordnation @C_Mulroney @celliottability @Sflecce #Pride2019 pic.twitter.com/5wmv25ioWH— Ivana Yelich (@yelich_ivana) June 15, 2019
