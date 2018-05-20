

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she's in the midst of a "horse race," but she won't go so far as to say she's playing defence.

Wynne justified her decision Saturday to attend a run in a Mississauga riding that's typically been a stronghold for the Liberals, saying that the event draws particpants from around the region.

This afternoon, the premier will visit a seniors' residence in Mississauga and a Filipino fast food outlet in Toronto, both currently represented by the Liberals.

Polls suggest Wynne's support has been slipping in recent weeks, leaving her in third place.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will attend a celebration of Asian Heritage Month in Toronto's North York neighbourhood, and then hold a meet-and-greet with a local candidate.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is in southeastern Ontario, starting the day in Ottawa, visiting Kingston, Napanee and Peterborough later on.