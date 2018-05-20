Ontario premier defends choice to visit Liberal stronghold on Day 12 of campaign
Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne makes a policy announcement in Toronto, on Friday May 18, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 11:26AM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she's in the midst of a "horse race," but she won't go so far as to say she's playing defence.
Wynne justified her decision Saturday to attend a run in a Mississauga riding that's typically been a stronghold for the Liberals, saying that the event draws particpants from around the region.
This afternoon, the premier will visit a seniors' residence in Mississauga and a Filipino fast food outlet in Toronto, both currently represented by the Liberals.
Polls suggest Wynne's support has been slipping in recent weeks, leaving her in third place.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will attend a celebration of Asian Heritage Month in Toronto's North York neighbourhood, and then hold a meet-and-greet with a local candidate.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is in southeastern Ontario, starting the day in Ottawa, visiting Kingston, Napanee and Peterborough later on.
