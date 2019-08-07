

Jackie Dunham , CTVNews.ca Staff with a report from CTV News Kitchener's Nicole Lampa





An Ontario man is facing several charges after he allegedly fired an arrow from a crossbow at a woman from atop a hill.

Police said they were called to a home in West Grey, Ont., located a two-hour drive northwest of Toronto, early Monday morning because a man had shot an arrow from a crossbow towards a woman.

The woman was uninjured and managed to flee the area and call 911, according to West Grey police.

When officers arrived, they found the man still perched on top of the hill in the bushes.

“He had the crossbow in his hands upon police arrival,” Const. Cory Trainor told CTV News Kitchener on Tuesday. “The property is a residential area and when police pulled up, the male did have a targeted view of police.”

Police said their tactical squad negotiated with the man for 10 minutes before he came down from the hill. He was arrested and the weapon was secured without incident, police said.

Don Scott said his 35-year-old son shot the arrow at his wife at their home on Allan Park Road.

“My wife had gone out to pick some garbage up that he had thrown in the laneway and she heard him up on the hill and he stood up and shot an arrow at her,” he said.

Scott said his son has mental health issues and suffers from a drug addiction.

“I don’t know if this story is about trying to get help for people with mental health issues or trying to get help for the police to deal with the drug problem,” he said.

Police said the 35-year-old man has been charged with one count of uttering threats, one count of weapons dangerous, two counts of possessing a crossbow and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on Tuesday, court clerks in Walkerton confirmed.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.