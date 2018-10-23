Ontario freezes minimum wage at $14 until 2020, rolls back labour reforms
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a media event in Saskatoon, Thursday, October 4, 2018. Ontario's fiscal watchdog says the Progressive Conservative government's decision to end the cap-and-trade system will result in the loss of $3 billion in revenue over the next four fiscal years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 4:00PM EDT
Ontario will cap the province's minimum wage at $14 an hour until 2020 as part of a rollback of labour reforms introduced by the previous Liberal government.
The Progressive Conservatives say businesses were hurt by the changes brought in by the previous regime.
Ontario's minimum wage increased from $11.60 to $14 an hour on Jan. 1, and was set to rise to $15 an hour next year as a result of the Liberal law.
Economic Development Minister Jim Wilson says the province plans to link future increases to minimum wage to the rate of inflation.
The government will also reduce the number of personal leave days currently provided to workers to eight from ten.
Under the Tory government's new labour legislation, workers will be entitled to three days off for personal illness, two day off for bereavement leave and three for family responsibilities.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Ridiculously drunk': Canadian sorry for spraying paint on ancient Thai wall
- Ontario freezes minimum wage at $14 until 2020, rolls back labour reforms
- N.B. Liberals seek 'common ground' in throne speech to divided legislature
- 'Reduce costs at all costs:' Child welfare agencies worried about block funding
- Fully accessible haunted house delivering scares to people with disabilities