

CTVNews.ca Staff





A homeless couple in London, Ont., has been reunited with a missing teddy bear that holds their son’s ashes.

“Whoever did have him, thank you for putting him somewhere that somebody could find him and bring him back to me,” Mandy Clewlow told CTV London.

On Wednesday evening, Clewlow left a backpack containing the teddy bear in a parking lot before entering a thrift store. When she came out of the store minutes later, the bag was gone.

The heart-shaped urn inside the bear contains the remains of Clewlow’s son Cody, who was miscarried at 18 weeks. Getting the bear back, Clewlow’s partner, Jerry Wright, said, left him “speechless.”

“At 8:15 this morning, some lady, she wouldn’t give us her name, came and asked me if I was missing something,” Wright told CTV London on Friday. “And all I said to her was, ‘Don’t start.’ She went to her car, came out of her car with a towel, and wrapped inside the towel was my son Cody.”

The woman, he said, had found the bear in soggy but good condition while walking on a path in a nearby park.

“It does show that there is hope in mankind and people still do care,” Wright said. “I feel on top of the world today getting my son back.”

With a report from CTV London