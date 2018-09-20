

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario homeless couple is devastated after the loss of an irreplaceable teddy bear which held their son's remains.

Wednesday evening, Mandy Clewlow left her backpack in the parking lot of a London, Ont., thrift store. When she came out minutes later, the bag was gone.

And with it, the teddy bear containing her son's remains.

The Cuddle Cub bear contained an urn which holds the remains of their son Cody, who was miscarried at 18 weeks.

"That’s the only thing I have to hold onto anymore. Everything else I've lost," Clewlow told CTV London through tears. "I don’t care. I just want my son."

The loss is the final straw in a life filled with struggle.

Six months ago Clewlow and her partner Jerry Wright lost their jobs, then their home. They've been on the streets ever since.

Wright says that the bear served as a beacon of hope for the couple in dark times.

It kept us straight -- it kept us looking up," Wright said. "It just brought us closer together. And now all it's doing is tearing us apart because we don't have him with us."

Wright says he spent the night walking the street trying to find the bear, to no avail.

The couple contacted London Police to help in the search. But so far, there have been no leads.

"[Officers] spoke with a number of different businesses in the area, they looked around the area, and they were unable to find this particular backpack," said a London police spokesperson. "So we're now appealing to the public."

The bag also contained the couple's last few belongings, including toiletries, clothing, and a bit of cash.

All of that can be replaced, they say, but the loss of the teddy bear will leave a permanent hole in their hearts.

"I haven't stopped looking," Clewlow said. "And I'm not going to."

With a report from CTV London's Sacha Long