An Ontario organization is helping teach life skills to adults with developmental challenges while making and selling dog treats for man's best friend.

Guelph-based non-profit program Boxes of Hearts works to teach adults with development disabilities social skills in addition to preparing them for social enterprise.

The focus of the program is to teach transferable job skills the adults can use in a variety of workplaces, according to one of Boxes of Hearts' co-chair Mary Anne Allain in an interview with CTV Kitchener.

"Coming out of high school there isn’t much for them and learning has to continue," said Allain.

These skills include increased concentration, further development of receptive language, increased ability to follow instructions, independence and confidence on the job.

The non-profit organization gets together every Tuesday to develop these skills through the process of baking dog biscuits. The adults -- aged 21-40 -- make the dough, mold the treats, cook and package them for sale.

A second group also meets on Saturdays to make artisan candies for human consumption.

"They love feeling like they are doing something worthwhile and accomplishing something in making the dog cookies," said co-chair Shellie McDonald.

The adults also sell the cookies themselves, which McDonald says makes them feel like they are part of the community.

"[They] support each other and encourage each other to do well,” said Allain. “It’s the whole social network that is amazing here."