Ont. man charged after allegedly travelling nearly four times the speed limit
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 10:11AM EDT
VAUGHAN, Ont. - Police say a man has been charged after he allegedly drove his high-end sports car nearly four times over the speed limit in a school zone.
York Regional Police say the incident occurred on Sunday at about 8 p.m. in Vaughan, Ont.
Police say a patrol officer spotted a 2019 Aston Martin travelling at 158 kilometres per hour in a 40 kilometre per hour school zone.
They say the 31-year-old Vaughan, Ont., man has been charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving and speeding.
Police say the car will be impounded for a week.
