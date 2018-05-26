

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Firefighters are beginning to get one of two large wildfires burning in British Columbia's southern Interior under control.

The B.C. Wildfire Services says that as of Saturday morning, the four-square-kilometre fire burning at Xusum Creek west of Lillooet is 25 per cent contained.

The blaze prompted the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District to order evacuations of two properties along the narrow and twisting Highline Road, in addition to evacuation alerts for almost 30 other addresses.

Sixty-three firefighters have been dispatched to fight the blaze.

A much larger fire burning 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops remains out of control.

The 21 square kilometre blaze at Allie Lake more than doubled in size between Thursday and Friday, and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued evacuation orders for 14 properties and evacuation alerts for another 51 addresses because of the potential danger to life and health.

Seventy-three firefighters are tackling the blaze with four helicopters, air tanker support and heavy machinery.

The fire is burning on the perimeter of a 2,000-square kilometre area that was scorched by B.C.'s largest wildfire of 2017.

Just over 200 fires have been recorded since the season began on April 1 and the wildfire service website shows the fire risk for most of B.C. is now rated moderate to high, with several parts of the province rated at extreme risk.

A number of wildfires north of Fort St. John and west of Fort Nelson in northeastern B.C. are also active, but they are not threatening any structures.

The largest, an 11-square-kilometre blaze at Tommy Lakes, was believed to be sparked by lightning.