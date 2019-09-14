

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police in Mississauga, Ont., were looking for multiple suspects after a Saturday night shooting in the city west of Toronto left one person dead and five others wounded.

Mississauga Police Chief Chris McCord told a late night news conference the gunfire erupted near a parkette behind an apartment building in a residential area just after 6 p.m.

He said a 17-year-old old boy died at the scene and that five others -- a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a woman in her 50s -- were injured. McCord said one of the wounded was in serious condition and that the injuries suffered by the other four were not considered life-threatening.

The chief said that based on eyewitness accounts there were multiple shooters firing semi-automatic weapons, and he noted that "a lot" of shell casings were found scattered over a wide area.

He added that it was too early in the investigation to speculate on a motive, determine whether the shooting was targeted, or gang related, or to provide any suspect information.

He said officers were canvassing the area looking for possible surveillance camera video that might give them a clearer picture of what happened.

The wounded were being treated at trauma centres around the Greater Toronto Area. McCord said some of them made their own way to hospital before police arrived, while others were found in different locations inside the apartment complex.

Tactical officers continued an "extensive" search of the neighbourhood late into the night, but McCord said the suspects had fled the area.

"At present, with the police presence in the area tonight, there is no individual still in this area that should cause the residents cause for concern for their own personal safety," said McCord.

A music video was being filmed near the scene of the shooting, however, McCord said he didn't know if it was in any way linked to the case.

Police said several vehicles in the area had been struck by gunfire and they were trying to determine if any of them belonged to the shooters.

Investigators were also talking to a number of people McCord said had run from the scene as shots rang out, but the chief was quick to add that there was nothing to indicate, at this stage of the investigation, that any were possible suspects.

Police were also asking anyone with information that might help with their investigation to contact them.