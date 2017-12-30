

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police have arrested a 45-year-old man as they investigate a suspicious death and an unknown package in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to the basement apartment of a home on Friday evening after the body of a woman was found inside.

They say they arrested the man inside the same home and charged him with improper interference with a dead body.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the woman's identity and cause of death, and homicide has taken over the investigation.

Police say they also found a suspicious package inside the home, adding the explosive disposal unit was called to the scene to handle it.

Const. George Tudos says residents of neighbouring homes were asked to leave while police were on scene, but says there is no risk to the public.

