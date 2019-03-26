Police in Ontario say they have arrested one man in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a Chinese citizen studying in Canada, but have yet to track down the missing man.

Wanzhen Lu, 22, has been missing since Saturday evening. Police have said that surveillance video shows three men shocking him with a stun gun and kidnapping him from the parking garage of his condo building in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said Tuesday that a 35-year-old Toronto man had been arrested in connection with the kidnapping. The man’s name is not being released as it has not been determined what charges he will face.

Three other male suspects are sought in the case. They have not been identified publicly, and police have said they have no information about a possible motive.

Despite the arrest, police said they had not been able to find Lu. They urged his kidnappers to release him, contact lawyers and turn themselves in.

The minivan believed to have been used in the kidnapping was found in Toronto Sunday night.