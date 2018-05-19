

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The $60 million Lotto Max jackpot remains unclaimed after Friday night's draw.

However, 11 of the 30 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each that were up for grabs were won by ticket holders in Ontario, Quebec, the Prairies and British Columbia.

Two of those prizes will be shared by four ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May 25 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillions prizes offered will grow to 46.