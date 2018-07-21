No winning ticket for Friday night's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 7:30AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $25 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on July 27 will grow to approximately $35 million.
